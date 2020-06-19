Careers

Looking for a job? These companies are looking to make immediate hires

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite another 1.5 million Americans applying for unemployment this week, there are a number of companies hiring.

In about two weeks, Texans on unemployment will have to start looking for work. To get them ready, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions for a virtual job fair.

"You don't want to be the last person in line when everybody else is applying for jobs too," Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow, explained.

So far, 500 people have been referred to companies from our virtual job fairs and about a dozen people have found work.

One of the companies featured is a mattress company in Northwest Houston paying $13.75 an hour.

"People are staying home more, and they are improving their surroundings," Castrow said. "We have a local mattress manufacturer that is looking to fill about 140 positions."

If you're in Waller, an air conditioner manufacturer is paying upwards of $17 an hour.

"Their air conditioning units go all over the country, but, not surprisingly, a lot of them stay here in Texas," Castrow said. "They're looking for help to increase their staff as well."

There's even help for the group with the highest unemployment rate. Teens have an unemployment rate of about 30 percent.

Teens can get a job at Six Flags-Hurricane Harbor Splashtown which opens in a couple weeks.

"Our friends up at Six Flags Splashtown in Spring are hiring some lifeguards," Castrow said. "It's a great summer job. It's a great entry level job."

To apply for any of the positions, just visit the Workforce Solutions website, or Facebook page. The jobs will be posted until Friday, with recruiters actively trying to get people interviews.

"Please make sure to answer your phone, or answer the emails when we reach back out to you," Castrow explained.

Texans on unemployment will have to look for work starting July 6th. In the Houston area, people have to apply for at least three jobs a week.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer adviceabc13 careersjobs hiringjob fairworking familiesready to workcareersunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army launches sexual harassment investigation into missing soldier
Demonstrators gather at City Hall for police appreciation rally
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Parents of wandering child have been found, CPS says
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
Houston DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court decision
Show More
What we know about Texas students returning to class
2 Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turn themselves in
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
More TOP STORIES News