Looking for a job? These companies are looking to make immediate hires

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite another 1.5 million Americans applying for unemployment this week, there are a number of companies hiring.
In about two weeks, Texans on unemployment will have to start looking for work. To get them ready, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions for a virtual job fair.
"You don't want to be the last person in line when everybody else is applying for jobs too," Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow, explained.
So far, 500 people have been referred to companies from our virtual job fairs and about a dozen people have found work.
One of the companies featured is a mattress company in Northwest Houston paying $13.75 an hour.
"People are staying home more, and they are improving their surroundings," Castrow said. "We have a local mattress manufacturer that is looking to fill about 140 positions."
If you're in Waller, an air conditioner manufacturer is paying upwards of $17 an hour.
"Their air conditioning units go all over the country, but, not surprisingly, a lot of them stay here in Texas," Castrow said. "They're looking for help to increase their staff as well."
There's even help for the group with the highest unemployment rate. Teens have an unemployment rate of about 30 percent.
Teens can get a job at Six Flags-Hurricane Harbor Splashtown which opens in a couple weeks.
"Our friends up at Six Flags Splashtown in Spring are hiring some lifeguards," Castrow said. "It's a great summer job. It's a great entry level job."
To apply for any of the positions, just visit the Workforce Solutions website, or Facebook page. The jobs will be posted until Friday, with recruiters actively trying to get people interviews.
"Please make sure to answer your phone, or answer the emails when we reach back out to you," Castrow explained.
Texans on unemployment will have to look for work starting July 6th. In the Houston area, people have to apply for at least three jobs a week.
