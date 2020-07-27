H-Town Spotlight featuring CSC - Learn about the 2020 Staff Draft!
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
On July 28 we will highlight Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to learn about the 2020 Staff Draft, a virtual Job Fair! This virtual job fair is open to any Houstonian who is unemployed, looking for a job, furloughed, or job hunting. Applications Open, July 30: Pre-register here.
