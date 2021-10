H-Town Spotlight featuring CSC - Learn about the 2021 Staff Draft!

Sponsored By



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!Onwe highlighted Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to learn about the 2021 Staff Draft, submit your application in advance and join in-person on Wednesday, June 9th in the West Club at NRG Stadium for on-site interviews with hiring managers! Applications Open, Register here.