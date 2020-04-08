jimmy kimmel live

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to earlier time slot, will split hour with 'Nightline'

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will soon move back to its original time slot in an abbreviated format as "Nightline" continues to cover the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 13, original episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will air in a 30-minute format from 11:35 p.m. - 12:05 a.m. ET/PT followed by an episode of "Nightline" from 12:05 - 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. An encore of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode from earlier in the evening will follow at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT.

In March, ABC moved "Nightline" up to Kimmel's usual 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time slot when the late-night talk show temporarily went into repeats, announcing that "Nightline" would focus its coverage exclusively on the burgeoning coronavirus outbreak.

Kimmel eventually adjusted his show's format and began producing original episodes remotely.
