Big Ten to ban Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from field, sources tell ESPN

The Big Ten is expected to discipline Michigan for the in the in-person scouting and ongoing sign-stealing investigation and will prohibit coach Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Harbaugh will be allowed to coach during the week, according to sources.

The Big Ten's punishment comes after conference commissioner Tony Petitti sent Michigan a notice of disciplinary action as required by the sportsmanship policy "in the event it becomes clear that an institution is likely to be subjected to" penalties.

Michigan sent its response to the notice on Wednesday. That 10-page response, according to a source, focused on urging Petitti to respect due process and argued that a sanction at this stage would be breaking the league's bylaws -- an effort to lay the groundwork for potential legal intervention.

The Big Ten's discipline would not conclude the ongoing NCAA investigation regarding allegations of off-campus scouting and signal stealing by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

The Wolverines (9-0) are ranked third in the College Football Playoff and have three regular season games left against Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley, then at Maryland and finally at home to face rival Ohio State.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg Tom VanHaaren