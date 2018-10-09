Police are searching for the crooks responsible for stealing jewelry from a store in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department released new video from an August 20th robbery inside JD Jewelry at the Plaza De America's shopping mall.Police say it was a total of four suspects who smashed glass cases and fought off a store employee.The suspects allegedly took off in a red hatchback SUV, possibly a Nissan Juke.The employee who tried to stop the suspects suffered a broken jaw and a bone fracture near his eye.Police are offering a $5,000 award for anyone with information leading up to the suspect's arrest.