University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Jake Ehlinger, a linebacker for the University of Texas Longhorns football team and brother of recent draft pick Sam Ehlinger, was identified as a person found dead off campus on Thursday, Austin police said.
The body of Jake, who is the younger sibling of Sam who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend, was found about a mile west from the UT-Austin campus, according to police.
Investigators said a call regarding a death came in at 12:18 p.m. They noted his death is not considered suspicious. Details on how his body was found or what condition he was in was not immediately released.
Jake, who authorities identified as Jacob Ehlinger McAdams, was a second-year linebacker who joined the program in 2019, according to UT's website.
He was also a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.
UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte issued the following statement Thursday night:
"Our hearts are truly broken and we are just devastated today to learn of the passing of our Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger. Jake was an amazing young man from an extraordinary family with such a bright future ahead of him. It's just such a tragedy that we are all really struggling with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones and friends, especially the Ehlinger family and our entire football program. Jake's family - Sam, Jena and Morgen - are such vital parts of our Longhorn family, and we will be here to support them in any and every way we can during this very difficult time. While the sense of pain and loss are deep, our focus at this time is on providing support to Jake's family, our football student-athletes, coaches and staff, and everyone so greatly impacted by this in our athletics department. We have resources in place and grief counseling available as we help support everyone in our program. With that said, we sincerely hope that everyone will respect their privacy as we deal with this devastating news."
Head coach Steve Sarkisian also shared his condolences and issued the following statement:
"We have an extremely heavy heart with the news of the passing of our beloved teammate, friend and Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger. Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, Jena, Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family. Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one. In the short time we were able to get to know him, he always was a joy to be around and gave everything he had in workouts, meetings, practice and in life. This is a tragedy beyond measure, and as I told the team today, in a time like this all we can do is open our hearts, pull together and do our best to provide love and support to each other, especially to the Ehlinger family."
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
