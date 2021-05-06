University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Jake Ehlinger, a linebacker for the University of Texas Longhorns football team and brother of recent draft pick Sam Ehlinger, was identified as a person found dead off campus on Thursday, Austin police said.The body of Jake, who is the younger sibling of Sam who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend, was found about a mile west from the UT-Austin campus, according to police.Investigators said a call regarding a death came in at 12:18 p.m. They noted his death is not considered suspicious. Details on how his body was found or what condition he was in was not immediately released.Jake, who authorities identified as Jacob Ehlinger McAdams, was a second-year linebacker who joined the program in 2019,He was also a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte issued the following statement Thursday night:Head coach Steve Sarkisian also shared his condolences and issued the following statement: