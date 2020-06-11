Society

Jack Hanna will retire from Columbus Zoo after 40 years at end of 2020

Hanna will retire Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After more than 40 years at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Jack Hanna will officially retire at the end of 2020.

The Columbus Zoo said in a statement Thursday that after serving tirelessly as both director and director emeritus, Hanna would be retiring on December 31.

The zoo announced Hanna's retirement in a tweet, saying Hanna was channeling his energy into a new role.



"As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back while CEO Tom Stalf and the Zoo's great leadership team continue to guide the Zoo into the future. Together with many friends and partners, we've come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!" Hanna said.

Although he is stepping away from his role in the public eye, Hanna will remain the director emeritus and promises to be the zoo's No. 1 fan, WSYZ reported.

"Suzi and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the Central Ohio community and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium family. Our 42 years at the Columbus Zoo have been the best of our lives -- we've raised our daughters here and had the honor of revitalizing our Zoo alongside a great team while being advocates for wildlife worldwide. We look forward to supporting the Columbus Zoo for many years to come -- while taking some much needed downtime with our family along the way!" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiocelebritywild animalsu.s. & worldanimalsretirement
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge Lina Hidalgo reveals COVID-19 threat level system
Missing 9-year-old walked away with groceries, HPD said
The spreading disaster: What happens next with COVID?
Some Texas cities waiting a month for COVID-19 test results
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
Task force created to help families avoid eviction
Show More
More Houston restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19
Garth Brooks hosting concert event at 300 drive-ins
Houston-area breweries join "Black is Beautiful" initiative
Analysis of local police arrests reveals racial disparity
Trump administration opposes extending $600 per week for unemployed
More TOP STORIES News