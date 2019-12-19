Innocent man killed when suspected drunk driver hits car head-on

An innocent passenger was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on I-45 at Rankin Thursday morning, authorities say.

Deputies told ABC13 a man driving a Chevrolet Impala was heading north in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. when he side-swiped another driver in an Infiniti and kept going.

The man in the Impala then hit a Dodge Charger head-on in the southbound lanes.

A man sitting in the front passenger seat of the Charger was killed. Deputies say it appears he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials say he did not show signs of impairment.

The Impala driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the Impala driver showed signs of intoxication and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.


"Another suspected drunk driver and another victim. Some family will receive the horrific news. That knock on the door is something far too many Harris County residents have had to experience," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Drunk driving takes lives, breaks hearts and shatters families."




The freeway was shut down through the morning rush hour, but it reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Police give tips to protect yourself from wrong way drivers
When faced with such a split second decision, Bellaire's police chief Byron Holloway stressed you must immediately move to get you and your passengers out of harm's way.

