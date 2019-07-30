3-year-old and 9-year-old flown by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

A 3-year-old and a 9-year-old were flown to the hospital by Life Flight after a 5-vehicle crash, which included an 18-wheeler.

It happened Tuesday morning on I-10 westbound at Greenhouse Road.

The freeway is shut down and is expected to be closed for at least another hour and a half.

According to Lynn Nguyen, Chief of Vehicular Crimes, a white truck stopped in a moving lane of traffic because a water bottle was stuck underneath the driver's brake and gas pedals. The driver put on his hazard lights as he tried to remove the bottle.

A second and third car were both able to stop and did not hit him. However, a fourth vehicle, a silver pickup truck, couldn't stop in time and crashed into them.

An 18-wheeler that was unable to avoid the wreck also hit the silver truck, causing it to spin. The 3-year-old and 9-year-old were in the back of the silver pickup.

Both children were flown to the hospital and taken into surgery. The 3-year-old has a brain hemorrhage and the 9-year-old has a skull fracture.
The drivers are okay. They have not shown signs of intoxication, according to authorities.

An investigation will determine if the driver of the silver truck was speeding.

Officials did see a car seat, but they don't know if either of the children were restrained.

Charges are possible, pending the outcome of the investigation.



Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Watching two areas for potential tropical development
Show More
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
What's old is new again in cool summer men's hairstyles
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
More TOP STORIES News