Husband shot by intruder in backyard while cooking dinner in NW Harris County

Christmas lights and a crime scene. Man shot while cooking dinner at home. He and wife tried using @amazon’s #alexa to call 911. Alexa didn’t understand. So, they drove to the hospital. Live at 4:30 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/tdVT1f9kYu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 13, 2019

Shooter took off. @HCSOTexas doesn’t have a description for us. Deputies did find a shell casing in the backyard. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XL1hbKDmlv — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 13, 2019

A husband was shot in the arm and chest by an intruder in his own backyard in northwest Harris County, deputies say.The shooting happened just after midnight on Mystic Timber near Mueschke in the Hidden Arbor neighborhood.Investigators say the man was in the kitchen cooking dinner when someone in the backyard shot through the window. The bullet went through the man's arm then into his chest.After the man was shot, he and his wife asked Alexa, their Amazon virtual assistant, to dial 911 since they were clearly in distress.But the device couldn't help, responding, "You must try another device."That's when the couple drove to the hospital. The husband is expected to survive.The shooter ran. There is no description of the gunman at this point, and no clear motive for the shooting.Detectives are searching for surveillance video.