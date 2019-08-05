Man targets unborn child during deadly stabbing of pregnant wife: prosecutors say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old Pasadena man is now facing charges following what police describe as a deadly assault on his pregnant wife late Saturday afternoon.

Alex Guajardo was not present at the probable cause hearing Sunday.

Reports say Guajardo admitted to stabbing his wife Caitlynne, who was 16-weeks pregnant, in the stomach because he didn't want anyone else raising their child.

Investigators say she was stabbed approximately 20 times.

Court documents say he was arrested for family violence against his wife on Wednesday, and was not supposed to be near her due to a protective order.

He was later released on bond and returned Saturday to their Pasadena apartment.

Reports say Guajardo called the police himself after the stabbing and waited at the scene until officers arrived.

After medics attempted CPR at the scene, Caitlynne was transported to the hospital where she died.

Neighbors said they heard screams coming from the upstairs apartment in a complex.

"They had an argument, a family dispute," said neighbor Manuel Hernandez. "But it became worse than that. People got killed."

"All I know is he's sick and to take his wife... and he knows she's having a baby," said neighbor Rineo Cavillo.

According to neighbors, he also killed his wife's cat that day.

"He stabbed something, put it in a dumpster and that's when the police came. She called them and they went in the dumpster and pulled out a bag. She called them and I think that's what escalated to this," Cavillo said.

Pasadena police plan a news conference to discuss the case on Monday.

