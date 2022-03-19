Society

HUD approves $750M GLO plan for Harris County flood mitigation

Members of Congress discuss HUD's decision for $750M flood mitigation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, two members of Congress are discussing the decision to grant $750 million to Harris County in Hurricane Harvey aid money.

A news conference will be held at about 9:30 a.m. in Houston with congressmembers Al Green and Sylvia Garcia.

That plan will give federal flood mitigation money to Harris County.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the Texas General Land Office discriminated against Houston and Harris County on the basis of race and national origin when it initially shut them out of a state competition for post Hurricane Harvey disaster funding approved by Congress.

On Friday, HUD announced it was granting more than $1 billion to our region for flood mitigation projects. However, it didn't specifically mention the city of Houston.

Then during Saturday's briefing, Green announced Houston is not getting any money in the plan.

Earlier this week, mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement, saying in part, "If any city desperately needed these dollars for flood mitigation and resilience, it is the City of Houston. This is not equity in funding and is simply unacceptable."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she's grateful for the funding.

"As soon as the funds arrive, the people of Harris County can rest assured that we will not waste a minute to apply this substantial influx of dollars fairly, equitably, and quickly - as we have with our own local dollars," Hidalgo said.
