HPD investigating after man shot in the leg in NE Houston

Northeast officers are at a shooting at 2800 Laura Koppe. Adult male shot in the leg, also has a wound to the head. Investigation continues. 202 pic.twitter.com/zDhcyX8nHz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northeast Houston.Houston police say they received a call at about 7:45 p.m. of a person being shot in the leg at the 2800 block of Laura Koppe.It is unknown if anyone has been arrested or the cause of the shooting.