HPD Chief Art Acevedo responds to disturbing message after five officers shot while serving warrant

EMBED </>More Videos

"Hopefully those pigs die," the message read. "I hope you're shot in the brain."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's Chief of Police Art Acevedo took to social media to show an example of the 'ugly world' and 'dark hearts' after receiving a threatening message on Facebook.

"Hopefully those pigs die," the message read. "I hope you're shot in the brain."

HPD Chief Acevedo received the message just days after five police officers were shot while a serving a narcotics warrant in southeast Houston.

RELATED: 2 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting

In the shooting a 50-year-old sergeant was shot in the face, a second 50-year-old sergeant seriously injured his knee and required surgery, a 54-year-old officer was shot in the neck, and a 33-year-old officer was shot in the shoulder.

Chief Acevedo responded to the message by stating, "Makes one wonder if the dark heart is driven by evil, mental illness or both."

Acevedo did not reveal the name of the person who sent the disturbing message.

RELATED: Houston Police union president Joe Gamaldi says he wants put 'dirtbags' on notice after officer-involved shooting

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentpolice chieftwitterofficer involved shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Genetic disorder means 4-year-old lives with insatiable itch
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Hopeful families gather together for Houston Missing Person Day
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Show More
Daycare worker charged with 3 counts of child abuse
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
More News