Example of the ugly World and dark hearts police officers snd the communities we serve face each and every day. Makes one wonder if the dark heart is driven by evil, mental illness or both. pic.twitter.com/Lqc6a3kK1N — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 2, 2019

Houston's Chief of Police Art Acevedo took to social media to show an example of the 'ugly world' and 'dark hearts' after receiving a threatening message on Facebook."Hopefully those pigs die," the message read. "I hope you're shot in the brain."HPD Chief Acevedo received the message just days after five police officers were shot while a serving a narcotics warrant in southeast Houston.In the shooting a 50-year-old sergeant was shot in the face, a second 50-year-old sergeant seriously injured his knee and required surgery, a 54-year-old officer was shot in the neck, and a 33-year-old officer was shot in the shoulder.Chief Acevedo responded to the message by stating, "Makes one wonder if the dark heart is driven by evil, mental illness or both."Acevedo did not reveal the name of the person who sent the disturbing message.