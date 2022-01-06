Houston Texans offer season ticket discounts based on tenure to fans who renew

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, how loyal are you to your team?
The NFL club that is finishing this season with at least four wins over an 18-game season is testing season-ticket holders' loyalty with a new incentive program that rewards longtime seatholders.
Heading into the team's final game at home against the Tennessee Titans, team president Greg Grissom announced Wednesday a program for existing season-ticket holders with incentives that include reduced pricing on 2022 and 2023 season tickets based on tenure.
Other benefits include flexible renewal deadlines and payment plan options, the opportunity to swap tickets between games, exclusive discounts on game day concessions and Houston Texans Team Shop merchandise, and exclusive access to the team through special events.
According to a press release, there are 13 additional perks added from the previous membership.
"We are always looking for ways to evolve to do what is best for our Season Ticket Members," said Grissom.
More info on the Texans' "Membership Redefined" program is on the team's website.
