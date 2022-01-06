Houston Texans

Houston Texans offer season ticket discounts based on tenure to fans who renew

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Evening News

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, how loyal are you to your team?

The NFL club that is finishing this season with at least four wins over an 18-game season is testing season-ticket holders' loyalty with a new incentive program that rewards longtime seatholders.

Heading into the team's final game at home against the Tennessee Titans, team president Greg Grissom announced Wednesday a program for existing season-ticket holders with incentives that include reduced pricing on 2022 and 2023 season tickets based on tenure.

Other benefits include flexible renewal deadlines and payment plan options, the opportunity to swap tickets between games, exclusive discounts on game day concessions and Houston Texans Team Shop merchandise, and exclusive access to the team through special events.

According to a press release, there are 13 additional perks added from the previous membership.

"We are always looking for ways to evolve to do what is best for our Season Ticket Members," said Grissom.

More info on the Texans' "Membership Redefined" program is on the team's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonticketsnflfootballhouston texanssports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?
NFL Week 17 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every gam...
Lance throws 2 TD passes to lead 49ers past Texans 23-7
DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Ha...
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, man injured when someone shot into vehicle, HPD says
RodeoHouston's full 2022 concert lineup finally revealed tonight
16 people found in illegal boarding home, authorities say
4-hour response time to girl's shooting not in dispute, HPD says
City Council votes to expand HPD's gunfire detection program
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
FBI dive team joins search for 3-year-old Texas girl
Show More
Man charged in League City robbery where clerk was found duct-taped
Houston drivers warned about fake QR codes at parking pay stations
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
Pandemic brings more staffing shortages in Harris County hospitals
Mom fears son's killers may not be charged in shooting over stolen dog
More TOP STORIES News