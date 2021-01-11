Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown says aerial yoga helped him score 1st TDs of career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown was a real surprise for the team this year.
He caught the first two touchdowns of his NFL career, had a career high in receptions, and credits aerial yoga for part of his success.
It is amazing to watch him work.
At 6 feet 6 inches tall and 260 pounds, he's able to hang on aerial hammocks like a veteran yogi.
Brown started coming to Republic Aerial Yoga when the pandemic started to challenge himself.
"I've always done yoga, and I met Amanda. She always wants to push the envelope," says Brown. "She challenged me."
Amanda Field of Republic Aerial Yoga found a connection the moment the two met.
"Professional athletes are very in tuned with their bodies and wellness," said Field. "We have a similar mindset in the yoga community."
For Brown, aerial yoga is recovery, but he also says it has made him a better tight end.
"Being a tall guy and trying to block linebackers, and being explosive, it is all in the hips," says Brown. "This has been a great way to stay loose, recovery and stay ready."
