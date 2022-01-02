City of Houston opens 2 testing mega sites next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston Health Department reported multiple testing sites reached maximum capacity all this week."We recognize that the demand is here right now," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference early Sunday morning. "We anticipate the demand will be greater next week as people prepare to go back to school. People coming back from the holiday break. People are celebrating over this weekend and so we want to do as much as we can to ramp up the availability of testing."Earlier this week, Delmar Stadium and Minute Maid Park re-opened as testing sites.Dr. David Persse, the city of Houston's medical director is urging people to get tested on a regular basis even with the holiday season ending.Houston is also expected to open 2 new testing mega sites next week at Butler Stadium and the old Dave and Busters location on Richmond Avenue.The sites can each administer 1,000 tests per day.