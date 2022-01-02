coronavirus testing

City of Houston opens 2 testing mega sites next week

EMBED <>More Videos

City of Houston opening 2 testing mega sites next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston Health Department reported multiple testing sites reached maximum capacity all this week.

"We recognize that the demand is here right now," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference early Sunday morning. "We anticipate the demand will be greater next week as people prepare to go back to school. People coming back from the holiday break. People are celebrating over this weekend and so we want to do as much as we can to ramp up the availability of testing."

RELATED: Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak

Earlier this week, Delmar Stadium and Minute Maid Park re-opened as testing sites.

Dr. David Persse, the city of Houston's medical director is urging people to get tested on a regular basis even with the holiday season ending.

Houston is also expected to open 2 new testing mega sites next week at Butler Stadium and the old Dave and Busters location on Richmond Avenue.

The sites can each administer 1,000 tests per day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcovid 19 varianthouston fights covidcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus testcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19tests
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
HISD families and staff line up for free COVID-19 testing
A spike in the demand for free COVID-19 tests ahead of the New Year
Gov. Abbott asks for federal help with COVID surge in Texas
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
Freeze Warnings remain through 10AM
Fugitive wanted for killing his wife takes his own life in Florida
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Fatal house fire caused by a space heater
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Texas winter storm death toll at 246
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in spring
Show More
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Tempers are flared in the Houston Rockets locker room
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
More TOP STORIES News