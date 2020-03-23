The Houston Symphony

The Houston Symphony is back with the 2024-25 season. The Houston Symphony is at the forefront of a new era of growth and transformation. With an ambitious vision for the future, they are committed to being a world-class orchestra and a cultural leader in Houston, creating extraordinary musical experiences for all. Their outstanding orchestra, dedicated staff and Board, and dynamic Music Director Juraj Valuha provide the foundation for their success. With the new season the Houston Symphony plans to reach new heights!

The Houston Symphony makes it a point to bring in world class talent to fill Jones Hall with Music with beautiful music expertly played and performed. This eclectic group of artists comes from all over the world. You can learn more about the personalities behind the music below:

Conductor Juraj Valuha is recognized for his effortless expressiveness and depth of musicianship. With sharp baton technique and natural stage presence, the impressive ease of his interpretations translate even the most complex scores into immersive experiences. His profound understanding of composer and score, taste, and naturally elegant style make him one of the most sought-after conductors of his generation. Get to know the Houston Symphony's new Music Director better: Learn More

The mission of the Houston Symphony is to inspire and engage a large and diverse audience in Greater Houston and beyond through exceptional orchestral and non-orchestral performances, educational programs and community activities. By 2025, the Houston Symphony incisions that they will be America's most relevant and accessible top-ten orchestra. Committed to the highest level of artistic, administrative, board, and volunteer quality and performance, The Symphony is a must see for Houstonians and visitors! Learn More

