Man gets 60-year prison sentence for 2019 killing of Sunnyside gas station clerk

Odai Qadous was gunned down by masked men during a robbery attempt at the gas station where he worked.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly four years after a store clerk died while trying to defend himself during an attempted robbery, his killer learned his fate and will spend 60 years behind bars, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

On Monday, 28-year-old Melvin Douglas pleaded guilty to the 2019 killing of Odai Qadous, 29.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Qadous was working as a clerk at a gas station on 2703 Reed Road in Houston's Sunnyside area when Douglas and two other men walked in at about 2:45 a.m.

Authorities said Douglas was wearing a ski mask while the other men were wearing Halloween masks. Douglas was also said to be wearing distinctive clothes including blue shoes with a red tongue, ripped jeans, and unique bracelets.

As the men walked in, authorities said Qadous had a gun and tried to defend himself, but Douglas pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot him three times. The men then fled the scene.

Shell casings were collected, and police released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspect.

Authorities said a store patron in Fifth Ward called in a tip stating he had seen Douglas earlier that night.

Through an investigation, Douglas was identified as the suspect in this case. He was arrested a month later.

"This was a premeditated and intentional murder, and this man knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into a gas station in the middle of the night with a gun and ski mask," Ogg said.

"Mr. Qadous was well known in the community, and he was a friendly, kind, and generous man," Assistant District Attorney Karen Barney said. "We know that Mr. Douglas was the shooter, and we're relieved that he will spend most, if not all, of the rest of his life behind bars."