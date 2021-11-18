Neiman Marcus' Annual Homes for the Holidays

The 33rd annual Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event hosted by Neiman Marcus and the Houston SPCA will bring back adoptable puppies and kittens to the luxury retail brand's magical storefront windows every weekend from Friday, November 26 through December 12; daily from Friday, December 17 until December 23.
When the official start to the holiday shopping season kicks off on the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers will once again enjoy the thrill of viewing available pets as the little felines and canines frolic inside the notable Neiman Marcus' holiday windows. Neiman Marcus will open their doors early at 9 a.m. on Black Friday to welcome all, from the young to young-at-heart, at what has become one of Houston's most cherished holiday traditions.
A countless number of animal lovers have made the Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event part of their annual holiday tradition for more than three decades. Each season, Neiman Marcus' eye-catching storefront windows has helped connect hundreds of animals with loving homes, just in time for the holidays.
Each pet adoption package at the Houston SPCA is valued at around $500 and includes the pet's microchip, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free wellness veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital and a free sample-sized bag of Hill's Science Diet. While the available pets will vary at Neiman Marcus, all available pets at the Houston SPCA can be found here.
