Authorities believe man shot in northeast Houston knows suspect who pulled trigger

Man manages to run to gas station for help after being shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot overnight and managed to seek help at a nearby gas station in northeast Houston, police say.

Officials told ABC13 the man was shot once in the stomach somewhere else, but he managed to make it to the gas station on East Mount Houston near Homestead.

The victim believes he knows who shot him and that the suspect is not a stranger.

He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.
