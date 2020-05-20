Sports

Remember 1995? A look back at the Rockets back-to-back NBA championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Where were you in 1995 when the city of Houston celebrated the Rockets back-to-back NBA Championship?

If it takes a while, don't worry -- it's the last time the Rockets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

REMEMBER WHEN: Don Nelson gets a close shave after losing bet
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Anchor Don Nelson gets his head shaved after Rockets win on Mario Ellie's 3-pointer.



At the beginning of the 1994-95 season, the Rockets hardly looked like a contender with a mid-season trade and injuries.

Video: Houston celebrates its first championship in 1994
EMBED More News Videos

A look back at the first time Houston celebrated a major sports championship



In the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets would prove to be too much for David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. After defeating the Spurs 4-2, the Rockets would face a young Orlando Magic team led by All-Star center Shaquille O'Neal.

The Magic didn't stand a chance stopping Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets.

ROCKETS PLAYOFF RUN:
* Houston defeated Utah (3-2) in first round
* Houston defeated Phoenix (4-3) in Western Conference semifinals

* Houston defeated San Antonio (4-2) in Western Conference Finals
* Houston defeated Orlando (4-0) in the NBA Finals



How was life in the city of Houston back in 1995?

  • Houston Oilers were still Houston's football team and played in the Astrodome

  • Rockets played in The Summit


  • No Houston Dynamo soccer team

  • No Houston Comets WNBA team

  • Tropical Storm Dean caused damage across parts of the Houston area



Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rockets
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in NE Houston
Heat index tops 100 Wednesday, storms expected this weekend
Man wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child
Stranger bursts into Fort Bend home, begs owner to shoot
IT jobs that don't require a 4-year degree
Dr. Peter Hotez says we need to do better at wearing masks
Woman charged in boyfriend's murder after claiming self-defense
Show More
Tracing system could track COVID-19 positive passengers
Construction to raise flood-prone highway finishes up
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Man shot feet away from children in apartment
$30M fund to cover costs for Harris Co. families approved
More TOP STORIES News