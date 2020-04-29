HOUSTON, Texas -- Dozens of Houston restaurants will reopen for dine-in service on Friday, May 1.
This list includes almost exclusively locally owned establishments from across a variety of price points and parts of Houston. That's not necessarily the case in other parts of Texas; our sister site in Austin declined to publish a similar list of restaurants because "our story would largely consist of mega-chains or restaurant groups based in other cities."
Those who choose to dine out this weekend will find restaurants to be different places than they were in February. Per regulations from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, diners will not be able to use valet parking. They will be expected to wash their hands upon entering a restaurant. Once seated - at parties no larger than six and at least feet away from other tables - they'll find that shared condiment dispensers such as ketchup bottles and salt shakers have been replaced by single-use, disposable items.
To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Master list of Houston restaurants reopening for dine-in service on May 1
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More