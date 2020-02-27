Man accused of taking photos of woman at Houston Premium Outlets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of taking pictures of a woman while she was shopping for shoes at the Houston Premium Outlets in northwest Houston.

Deputies say while he was doing this, 29-year-old Jacoby Brown was also out on bond for child pornography.

A man claims he caught Brown taking a video of his girlfriend on Feb. 2.

The man told deputies he confronted Brown and took his cell phone from him so he could delete the videos of his girlfriend.

"The witness looked at the contents of the phone and saw not only his girlfriend's video, but several other videos and images taken of other women without their consent and knowledge while using restrooms and dressing rooms," wrote the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office in a Facebook post.

Investigators also said several of the videos and images were of adult and juvenile women in various stages of undress.

Deputies said Brown took off before they arrived and wiped the phone clean of all its contents remotely.

He is wanted for tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 832-927-6158 or 911.
