Men kidnapped 2 women and forced them to take out cash from bank twice, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two suspects they say kidnapped two women and forced them to take out cash from an ATM.It happened on Monday, May 3, shortly before midnight. Two women were talking in the parking lot after eating dinner at a restaurant in the 3000 block of Audley Street in the Upper Kirby area of Houston.Investigators said two armed men in a maroon SUV pulled up and tried to rob the women.The suspects then forced the women into their vehicle, drove them to an ATM and forced them to take out cash, police said."The suspects then decided that they wanted more money, but had to wait for a bank to open," read a statement issued by Houston police. "They drove the complainants to a hotel, where they forced them to stay overnight."The women reportedly kept each other safe by staying awake and keeping an eye on each other throughout the night, according to police.The next morning, investigators say the suspects drove the women to a bank and forced them to take out more cash.The suspects even made the women sell their cell phones at an EcoATM, which gives you instant cash for a phone right on the spot. The women were dropped off, both unharmed, in the 100 block of West Gray.Police released detailed sketches of the suspects on Thursday.One of the suspects is being described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall or 5 feet 11 inches tall. The second suspect, also described as a Black man in his 20s, is reportedly 6 feet tall with a thin build.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly.Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.If you have a tip, call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.