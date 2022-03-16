man killed

Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Clear Lake, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in the Clear Lake area Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Redford Street. At the scene, officers found the victim on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A neighbor told police she heard gunshots, and when she looked outside, she saw a man on the ground.

Police said there is no known suspect(s) or motive, but are asking for anyone with information to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
