Houston's Nutcracker Market goes virtual after being canceled during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoppers, you may want to get your credit cards ready! The Houston Ballet Spring Nutcracker Market is now virtual.

Originally, the Houston Ballet canceled the Nutcracker Market due to growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Now, shoppers will be able to participate in an online market that will feature 85 of the original 160 merchants who were scheduled to appear at the event.

The virtual marketplace is available now through April 30 on Facebook.

"It was so difficult, but ultimately necessary to have to cancel our Spring show this year," said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. "However, we are trying to make the best of a complicated situation by offering an alternative space for our merchants to showcase their items and for our shoppers to enjoy a special online shopping event from home. We hope the virtual market brings some happiness to our shoppers and helps supplement the sales of our wonderful merchants who work so hard as small business owners."

All of the sales from the virtual market will go back to the merchants who participated, according to the Houston Ballet.

If you've already purchased tickets to the April 17 - 19 event at the NRG Center, you are eligible to receive a full refund until May 15.

