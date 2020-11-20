Take an inside look at what Moody Gardens has in store this season!





SPONSORED BY

Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our November 20 segment we will be Live with Moody Gardens to see what they have in store for this season. Take an inside look at. the awesome attractions Moody Gardens offeres that the whole family will love. As always you can enjoy the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG3D Theater and 4D Theaters, Discovery Museum, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Reef Rescue Virtual Reality Experience, and the new Dinos Alive exhibit.