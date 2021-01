HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday in the Midtown area.Laura Read is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.Read was last seen in the 3300 block of Smith Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.