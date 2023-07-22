Houston ISD students return to the classroom in 1 month, and here's what's changing

HISD students return to the classroom in one month, and some students still don't even know what time their school day will begin. There's been a lot of changes this summer, and more are coming.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD students return to school in one month, and some students still don't even know what time their school day will begin.

"We'll probably know in the next couple of weeks," HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said. "We added 57 New Education System schools a week ago. We're really looking at transportation and trying to make it work."

It's been a busy summer. At HISD Headquarters, 23% of positions have been cut, with 1,675 vacant positions and 672 filled jobs. But, Miles previously indicated that layoffs would be in the hundreds, not thousands.

"Central office personnel and expenditures have grown 61% in six years. At the same time, student enrollment has decreased by 27,000 kids," he said. "So, that shows you that there was bloat in central office, and we're cutting some of that bloat."

Miles has hired 845 teachers at 28 schools he has designated as high risk. Usually, teacher salaries are based solely on experience, but Miles announced that these teaches will be paid based on what grade and subject they teach. English and reading teachers in grades three through 12 will be paid nearly $20,000 more than elective teachers.

"The need right now is closing the achievement gap and preparing for 2035," he said. "Closing the achievement gap, especially in reading, especially in the core subjects."

Miles said principals will be evaluated starting this year, and teacher evaluations will start next year. Once employee assessments are complete, salaries will be solely tied to factors like standardized tests and special education results.

"Of our 12,000 teachers, you will have some naysayers and people who are not happy about the change. That's just part of the business," Miles said. "Stopping your reform for a small group of people who are very vocal is what has been plaguing other districts from doing bold things."

