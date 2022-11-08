Houston Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Astros' WS win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans have a lot more to celebrate than just their team winning the World Series. In celebration, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Astros announced on social media that the fast-food chain will be serving up free chicken sandwiches to fans (or not) ordering at Houston location.

The video featured above is from ABC13 Houston's Streaming Channel.

To claim your entrée, you must download the free Chick-fil-A app and create an account if you don't already have one. As you put in your order, be sure you are selecting a location with a Houston address.

Then you should receive a pop-up for the free sandwich. Add it to your rewards and redeem it when you are ready to check out.

RELATED: Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña