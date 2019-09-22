Houston firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency at Station 27

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter has died at Station 27 while performing assigned station studies, according to Chief Samuel Pena.



Kenneth Stavinoha was cutting grass when the medical emergency occurred. He had been part of the Houston Fire Department since 2018.



"We are grateful for Stavinoha's service, unwavering courage as a first responder and his dedication to protecting citizens since joining HFD in January 2018. I offer my prayers and condolences. I also ask our entire city to pray for Stavinoha's family, friends and fellow fire fighters," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.

The Houston Fire Department held a procession from the station to the ME's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfirefighter killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Emergency officials respond to explosion at Pasadena Celanese plant
Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
2 dead after small plane crashes during takeoff at Conroe airport
Death toll rises to 5 after man found dead in truck on I-10
Kingwood teens flood devastated neighborhoods with kindness
Road closures around NRG Stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' summit
Power restored to most customers in Beaumont after Imelda
Show More
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Public invited to candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino
3rd graders walk away from recess at NC school
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 horrifying choices
New Mr. Rogers costume has a different twist
More TOP STORIES News