'I don't care. I'll shoot you': Man allegedly opens fire at mom driving 2 kids to school, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is facing a felony charge after being accused of shooting at a woman who was taking her two children to school in northwest Harris County, according to documents.

Authorities said the road rage incident happened on May 9 in the 11500 block of Tanner Road at about 10:28 a.m.

The woman told investigators that a man, who police say is Dakota Lee Butler, was upset after she switched lanes. Butler allegedly began yelling at the woman while driving parallel to her. That's when he flashed a gun, not pointing it in her direction, according to charging documents.

When the woman told him she had kids in the car, charging documents allege him saying, "I don't care. I'll shoot you b****," before pointing the gun at her.

Butler allegedly ran a red light after he fired one shot in the woman's direction as she slowed down in an attempt to avoid another confrontation. Deputies say no one was injured, and the woman's car did not appear to be hit by a bullet.

The woman dropped her two children off at school and drove to the Harris County Sheriff's Office to report what happened.

She told deputies that she was scared for her and her children's lives and wanted to pursue criminal charges against Butler.

The 29-year-old was charged with aggravated assault.