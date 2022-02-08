HPD searching for suspect who robbed convenience store in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in January.The robbery happened on Jan.10 at 10:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Synott in west Houston. According to police, when the suspect first went into the store he acted like a customer and asked for assistance with beer. When the clerk opened the door to help, the suspect pulled out a handgun, struck the clerk in the head and demanded money, police said.The incident was all captured on camera and the suspect was seen removing money and fleeing the scene.According to police, the suspect was described as a Black man between 30 to 40 years old, with a black beard and long black curly hair.