Officer fires gun while serving felony warrant in north Houston, police say

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to the 12300 block of North Freeway where, according to preliminary information, an officer discharged their duty weapon while serving a felony warrant.



No reports of injuries at this time. No other info.#hounews pic.twitter.com/Oq1mRicjPQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an officer fired their weapon while serving a felony warrant in the north Houston area.Monday's shooting happened in the afternoon in the 12300 block of the North Freeway. According to police, the officer was serving a felony warrant at the time.Details on the suspect or what the warrant was for were not immediately available.It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.