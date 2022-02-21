shooting

Officer fires gun while serving felony warrant in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an officer fired their weapon while serving a felony warrant in the north Houston area.

Monday's shooting happened in the afternoon in the 12300 block of the North Freeway. According to police, the officer was serving a felony warrant at the time.

Details on the suspect or what the warrant was for were not immediately available.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.



We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
