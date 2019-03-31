Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida.

SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) -- A Houston boy missing since 2017 was found early Saturday morning in Florida, according to police.Officers say they located 9-year-old Joshua Graham inside a suspicious vehicle with his noncustodial parent, Kenneth Graham.According to authorities, Graham left Texas with his son near the end of 2017 without notifying his live-in wife of the decision.Police say Joshua's mother had sole custody of the child at the time.Texas law enforcement filed Joshua missing under the status of "abducted by non-custodial parent.""Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. "The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn't seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion."Officers said Joshua was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services as he waits for his mother.Sanford police say they don't have the father in custody, and he isn't facing any charges as of now. Police say authorities in Texas may file criminal charges later.