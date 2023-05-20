WATCH LIVE

15-year-old boy shot in leg during argument in Kingwood, Houston police say

Saturday, May 20, 2023 7:50PM
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking with a group of friends to a home on Creek Shadows near Rustling Elms at about 12:35 a.m.

That's when three suspects, believed to be teenagers, approached them and got into an argument, according to police.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said one of the suspects drew a gun and fired two to three shots, striking the 15-year-old in the leg.

Officers have detained two males who are being questioned on what occurred.

