Negotiators with the Harris County Sheriff’s office are trying to get the suspect to pick up his cell phone or room phone. pic.twitter.com/A2UJveB5fA — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 18, 2019

Update on SWAT scene involving murder suspect Arthur Edigin at a hotel off Westheimer. Suspect considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Tpaak6aTzk — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 18, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5095005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to deputies, Edigin opened fire outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday, killing his wife. His daughter was also shot but survived the shooting.

Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He’s 5’4”, 144 lbs. Driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sfLE503SYE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman says her family was inside church during shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5095313" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christ the Redeemer Catholic church shared a message about the shooting, saying they are "saddened that such violence has visited our campus."

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and injuring his daughter outside a Cypress church has been located, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.SWAT is at west Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer, where 62-year-old Arthur Edigin is at an Extended Stay America hotel.Deputies received a tip that Edigin had checked into the hotel. He is considered armed and dangerous.Officials say Edigin is on the third floor, and his room is surrounded by deputies.Negotiators can be heard on loud speakers urging him to pick up his cell phone or the room phone.We are told Edigin has spoken to deputies off and on. They are trying to get him to surrender peacefully.The hotel is only partially evacuated. The rooms nearest to Edigin are empty. Others still have hotel guests who are waking to up learn a murder suspect is surrounded by deputies.According to deputies, Edigin opened fire outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday, killing his wife. His daughter was also shot but survived the shooting. A child who was in the car at the time was unhurt, sources say.Sources with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tell us he threatened his wife before, with one incident happening as recently as January 6.A woman told us her husband and three kids were on lockdown during the shooting.Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident."It's just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don't know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night," Ledesma said.The Archdiocese released the following statement on the shooting:Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church shared a message on its Facebook page letting parishioners know that they will hold regularly scheduled mass Friday at 9 a.m. and the offices will be open. The Catholic school and Genesis Early Childhood Program are canceled for Friday. Parents are still welcome to bring children as usual, but they said it will not be an official school day.