STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Soapy solutions: Uses for dish soap you might not know about

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know? Your dish soap can do more for you than just clean your dishes.

By
A little dab of dish soap is all it takes to save you money or come to your rescue when you're in a jam.

Need emergency hair repair? You can get gum or anything greasy out of your hair by adding a small amount of dish soap. You can then rub it out with your fingertips or use a comb.

Dish soap can also kill weeds. Mix a half teaspoon of Dawn with a half cup of salt and a half gallon of vinegar to spray those pesky plants.

If you need to kill ants, dish soap can tackle that, too. Simply put a teaspoon or two in a spray bottle of water and that alone should take out the ants.

You can catch fruit flies with a few drops of dish soap mixed with a small container of vinegar. Flies will be attracted to the white vinegar and then get trapped by soap.

Dish soap can also be a great de-fogger for your glasses. If your specs cloud up in the Houston humidity, rub a drop of dish soap on each lens, then wipe them clean.

You won't notice the film left behind, and it will keep your glasses from fogging.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarsave moneykitchen products
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News