A lot of you may be looking for ways to further prepare yourselves for any potential hurricanes. I'm showing you things you can do to keep the power on for great prices and help you get some peace of mind.We went inside the 'Reliant Smart-Home' in the heights to see what new devices they have to offer consumers when it comes to hurricane prep.They told us about the efficiency of backup generators and home kits."Investing in backup power solutions -- that can be a home generator that automatically kicks on when the power goes out, or even something small and portable that can provide power to some key appliances like AC or power outlets, and take it with you if you need to," said Sam Luna, Reliant Director of Home Services.Prices vary depending on your home, usage, and what you want powered."We have a Reliant generator specialist come to your home to find what are the needs that fit your budget and usage," said Luna.These generators range from a couple hundred dollars to a few thousand, but Reliant will work with you with a variety of financing options that allow you to afford what you need."We saw last year along the Gulf Coast, used often was our Goal Zero Yeti. People who had small portable medical and health equipment were able to run these devices off of this," Luna said.If you're considering adding a generator to your home Luna says now is the time to lock in a good price before the demand increases. Reliant will send out a professional to your home for free to look at the devices you want to power and will give you a list of all of your options.