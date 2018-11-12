HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION

Widow at odds with Katy neighborhood HOA over bright blue door

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter speaks with a widow who is fighting to keep her front door blue - something that is near to her heart.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Janice Lawson was married for 47 years to the love of her life.

"They were all beautiful memories. It was a special life that we had," she said.

Her husband's health started declining and their home became too much to maintain.

"He had two or three heart operations, and after the last one, he said, 'Darling, let's go get us an itty-bitty house,'" said Lawson.

So 20 years ago, they moved to a cozy home in Katy.

Five years later, her husband died.

Recently, Janice decided to make a change to the home that had so many memories.

"I don't like walking into a recessed entry that's dark. I painted the front of the door blue. It's light and bright and airy and happy," said Lawson.

The colorful door makes Lawson smile, but at first, the door was frowned upon by her homeowner association.

The organization sent her two letters, calling the color change an "unapproved modification."

Janice is appealing.

She said she wanted a change and painted the door without the HOA's permission.

We've reached out to the HOA, which told us it is working with Lawson. The organization directed us to its attorney, who hasn't responded to request for comment.

"I need every little bright sunshine I can have to get through the rest of my life by myself, and if that makes me happy, why should I give it up?" said Lawson.

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehomeownershomeowner associationKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION
Homeowner fights with HOA to keep large Beto sign in yard
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Sugar Land residents say they face feral hog danger
HOA threatens fines for Harvey victim who redesigned yard without approval
More homeowner association
HOME & GARDEN
Have a high water bill? Let us know
Ultra-modern 'Star Trek' house for sale
Turn to Ted gets a weeded lot taken care of for a special Houstonian
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
6-year-old girl shot during robbery at T-Mobile store
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Dallas Keuchel declines Astros' $17.9M qualifying offer
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Police serve warrant at office of prominent attorney Jared Woodfill
Ousted county judge says Republican Party needs a reboot
Show More
Businessman wants to build 200-room Marriott in downtown Conroe
Firefighter charged with pulling gun on motorist
Car salesmen accused of stealing identities from business
Whataburger food fight 'started with ketchup,' witness says
Infant's 'A Christmas Story' photo shoot draws backlash
More News