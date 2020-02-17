HISD teacher accused of indecency with kindergartner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HISD elementary school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a kindergartner.



According to court documents, 39-year-old James Alan Bradley, who used to teach at Foster Elementary School, touched a young girl's private parts at school.

The incident happened in February 2019. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who then reported it to authorities, according to court documents.

The documents state the girl was assigned to Bradley's classroom when she missed a field trip with her regular kindergarten class.

The girl reportedly told investigators Bradley inappropriately touched her and that the incident happened "a lot of times," according to court documents.



Documents also state the girl told investigators the incident happened at school and that it "made her feel sad."

Bradley was arrested on Monday. He has been charged with indecency with a child.

ABC13 spoke with parents picking up their children from Foster Elementary Monday afternoon who said they were shocked and upset.

"It's a bad thing, a very vile thing, and I have people in my family that I've had happened to them," one parent said. "It's just a very bad person that was here and took advantage of the chance of being around children, I guess."

"It's really a shock because, this is actually a good school and the principal [is] nice," another parent said. "Everybody here gets along with each other and tries to make your kids do the best that they can."

HISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Today, a staff member at Lockhart Elementary School was arrested by Houston ISD Police and charged with indecency with a child. The staff member was employed at Foster Elementary School when the alleged incident occurred. The district is cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney's office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district's top priority."

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetykindergartensex abuse against childrenhisdschoolschool safetysex abusechild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Astros pitcher suspended for 2020 season over PEDs
Wanted fugitive tampered with ankle monitor, police say
Foggy morning drive, evening cold front in Houston
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe
14 Americans with Coronavirus quarantine transported to Nebraska
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Show More
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
Astros should be stripped of championship, former Dodger says
Here's who made the guest list for J.J. and Kealia's wedding
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
Free culinary classes available at the Houston Food Bank
More TOP STORIES News