HISD teacher accused of indecency with kindergartner

BREAKING: James Alan Bradley is charged with indecency with a child. He’s accused of inappropriately touching a kindergartner at Foster Elementary School where he worked last year. We’ll have more on this at 4 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/77oXOwPgpZ — Raven Ambers (@ravenabc13) February 17, 2020

Parents at Lockhart Elementary are infuriated. They want to know why a HISD teacher who was under investigation, accused of touching a kindergarten girl in her private area, was then allowed to come teach here. HISD says they’ll have a statement for us soon. More on #Abc13 at 4 pic.twitter.com/gN6RIHlJKU — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HISD elementary school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a kindergartner.According to court documents, 39-year-old James Alan Bradley, who used to teach at Foster Elementary School, touched a young girl's private parts at school.The incident happened in February 2019. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who then reported it to authorities, according to court documents.The documents state the girl was assigned to Bradley's classroom when she missed a field trip with her regular kindergarten class.The girl reportedly told investigators Bradley inappropriately touched her and that the incident happened "a lot of times," according to court documents.Documents also state the girl told investigators the incident happened at school and that it "made her feel sad."Bradley was arrested on Monday. He has been charged with indecency with a child.ABC13 spoke with parents picking up their children from Foster Elementary Monday afternoon who said they were shocked and upset."It's a bad thing, a very vile thing, and I have people in my family that I've had happened to them," one parent said. "It's just a very bad person that was here and took advantage of the chance of being around children, I guess.""It's really a shock because, this is actually a good school and the principal [is] nice," another parent said. "Everybody here gets along with each other and tries to make your kids do the best that they can."