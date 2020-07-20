$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families

Families of HISD students are eligible to receive the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, which helps buy food during the COVID-19 crisis. Families can get up to $285 for each student.
The application deadline for the benefit has been extended to July 31.
The program, which is available to families all across Texas depending on certain qualifications, is available to all of HISD.
READ MORE ABOUT PANDEMIC-EBT: Did your child get free or reduced-price school lunches? You may be eligible for $285 in food aid
Low-income Texas families outside of HISD can also apply for the $285 in federal aid per child to make up for the free and reduced-price meals they missed while schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Families that were on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March don't need to apply for the program known as Pandemic-EBT, short for electronic benefits transfer. These benefits were automatically deposited on their Lone Star Card - the debit-like card Texas uses to distribute SNAP aid - in May.
HISD is also reopening its 12 curbside sites for its summer meals program.
FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS: HISD restarts free curbside meal pick-up this week for students beginning classes online amid COVID pandemic
Seven of the sites are in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, and families can pick up meal kits that have several days' worth of food supply.
According to its website, HISD Nutrition Services streamlined its operations to maximize resources in areas with the most need and to reduce the staff needed on-site as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Houston and surrounding areas.
HISD curbside sites will continue to be open on Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 31.
The school district also plans to continue curbside service during the Fall semester, which starts two weeks later than usual on Sept. 8.
For more details on reopening plans, visit houstonisd.org.
Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.