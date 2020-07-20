Education

$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Don't miss out! All Houston ISD families are eligible to receive food aid for the upcoming school year.

Families of HISD students are eligible to receive the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, which helps buy food during the COVID-19 crisis. Families can get up to $285 for each student.

The application deadline for the benefit has been extended to July 31.

The program, which is available to families all across Texas depending on certain qualifications, is available to all of HISD.

READ MORE ABOUT PANDEMIC-EBT: Did your child get free or reduced-price school lunches? You may be eligible for $285 in food aid
EMBED More News Videos

Texas families can apply for the program to make up for meals missed while schools were closed due to the pandemic.



Low-income Texas families outside of HISD can also apply for the $285 in federal aid per child to make up for the free and reduced-price meals they missed while schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Families that were on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March don't need to apply for the program known as Pandemic-EBT, short for electronic benefits transfer. These benefits were automatically deposited on their Lone Star Card - the debit-like card Texas uses to distribute SNAP aid - in May.

HISD is also reopening its 12 curbside sites for its summer meals program.

FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS: HISD restarts free curbside meal pick-up this week for students beginning classes online amid COVID pandemic

Seven of the sites are in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, and families can pick up meal kits that have several days' worth of food supply.

According to its website, HISD Nutrition Services streamlined its operations to maximize resources in areas with the most need and to reduce the staff needed on-site as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Houston and surrounding areas.

HISD curbside sites will continue to be open on Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 31.

The school district also plans to continue curbside service during the Fall semester, which starts two weeks later than usual on Sept. 8.

For more details on reopening plans, visit houstonisd.org.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdlunchhisdfoodcoronavirus pandemicpandemicschool lunchcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver says no to helping 89-year-old who fell
Coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Low chance of development over the next 5 days
Texas school district holding meeting today over hair policy
Houston workers to gather for 'Strike for Black Lives'
Phase 2 of $19.5M Fort Bend Co. assistance program starts today
Texas branded a top state for businesses to survive the pandemic
Show More
Chevron taking over Houston-based company for $5 billion
Texas county warns residents with COVID-19 to stay home
RodeoHouston's first-ever online wine sale crashes website
'Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,' Kanye says
METRO offers discount rides for students returning to classroom
More TOP STORIES News