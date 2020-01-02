hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast

LONDON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. It culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord.

Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

The university said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsirelandu.s. & worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HILLARY CLINTON
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News