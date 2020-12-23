Shoppers get stuck on train tracks amid Highland Village Christmas traffic

Watch out for the train! I have a warning about drivers traveling down Westheimer near Highland Village. Officers stop traffic to help shoppers cross, but backups stack up quickly! @abc13houston — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) December 23, 2020

Just because you can't see them, doesn't mean they're not there! Harris Co. constables are targeting impaired and aggressive drivers this holiday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doing some last minute Christmas shopping? You might come across some potentially-dangerous traffic in the Highland Village area.Traffic control officers are directing traffic in the area, but if you're not careful, you could end up getting caught on the railroad tracks.Highland Village is home to some very popular shops: Sephora, Pottery Barn and an Apple Store to name a few.That means there's a lot of traffic, especially right before Christmas.Officers in the area have been regulating traffic and helping pedestrians cross Westheimer.Because traffic backs up so quickly, it can be easy to get caught on the railroad tracks.Remember to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and don't pull onto the tracks until there is space to cross completely.Trains pass through the area at all hours of the day and night, so it is important stay aware and never try to beat the train.