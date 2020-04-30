High-speed chase ends in shootout with police in middle of I-10

HCSO and Baytown PD on I 10 E @ Garth on a pursuit that ended in an exchange of gunfire. Subject was hit all officers are safe. Active scene. I 10 main lanes are closed both directions. @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D3Patrol pic.twitter.com/MngirBydA3 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 30, 2020

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-speed chase ended in a shootout in the middle of I-10 after police say a suspect opened fire on officers.That suspect was shot multiple times.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it started when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of I-10 and Uvalde around 9:50 p.m.The hour-long chase, caught on Houston TranStar cameras, went across the city, including by the Galleria, and eventually made it close to Baytown.Once the chase reached the East Freeway, authorities deployed spike strips, getting the suspect's car to stop in the 4700 block of I-10 near Garth.Officials say that's when he and officers from the Baytown Police Department and deputies got into the shootout, hitting him multiple times in the lower part of his body.Officers and deputies tried to render aid. The suspect was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He's expected to survive.The freeway was shut down several hours after the chase but reopened Thursday morning.No officers were hurt.The suspect is expected to face multiple felony charges.The chase and shooting are under investigation.