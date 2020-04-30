High-speed chase ends in shootout with police in middle of I-10

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-speed chase ended in a shootout in the middle of I-10 after police say a suspect opened fire on officers.

That suspect was shot multiple times.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it started when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of I-10 and Uvalde around 9:50 p.m.

The hour-long chase, caught on Houston TranStar cameras, went across the city, including by the Galleria, and eventually made it close to Baytown.

Once the chase reached the East Freeway, authorities deployed spike strips, getting the suspect's car to stop in the 4700 block of I-10 near Garth.

Officials say that's when he and officers from the Baytown Police Department and deputies got into the shootout, hitting him multiple times in the lower part of his body.

Officers and deputies tried to render aid. The suspect was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He's expected to survive.

The freeway was shut down several hours after the chase but reopened Thursday morning.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect is expected to face multiple felony charges.

The chase and shooting are under investigation.



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbaytownpolice chasecar chaseshootingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UTMB tests promising drug to fight COVID-19
List of Houston restaurants reopening on May 1
Trooper finds man nearly dead on the side of the beltway
Enjoy the next two cool mornings while you can
HPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
Get your Crawfish fix during COVID-19
Alcohol to-go sales could go on 'forever,' Gov. Abbott says
Mattel unveils new toy collection honoring frontline workers
Officer hit by car after driver runs red light
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News