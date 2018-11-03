High schoolers posing as Columbine shooters suspended

COLUMBIA, Kentucky --
Two Kentucky high school students who dressed as the Columbine High School shooters for Halloween have been suspended.

WHAS-TV reports the Adair County High School students went to school Wednesday wearing the costumes. The girls' outfits resembled the clothes 18-year-old Eric Harris and 17-year-old Dylan Klebold wore when they killed 12 classmates and a teacher and wounded 26 others before killing themselves in the Colorado school in 1999.

Social media posts showed the two girls re-enacting moments from the shooting, with side-by-side images of them next to actual photos of it.

A statement from County Schools Superintendent Pamela Stephens says the students are suspended pending an investigation.
