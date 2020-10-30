Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Thu

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Thu Ha
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Thu is a member of the National Art Honor Society with several awards for her visual art ability, including the Scholastics Art & Writing Award and the TASB Award. After coming to America at a young age, school seemed frightening to Thu, as she was not accustomed to the culture nor did she speak the language. She soon found a passion for visual art as a means to connect to her education and her new situation without the barrier of language. Today Thu excels in the arts and scholastics, competing in art competitions while maintaining a high GPA and, working part time.

GOALS: Thu intends to pursue a degree in chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. She wants to apply this education in either the medical or engineering field.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during pandemic
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
More TOP STORIES News