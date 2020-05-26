New purchasing limits placed on brisket, ground beef at H-E-B

Texas grocer H-E-B is cutting down on how much meat you can purchase in Houston-area stores.The grocery chain said in an effort to make sure all customers have access to the products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of brisket, ground beef and fresh ground beef patties per shopping trip/transaction.Customers are only allowed to purchase one brisket, and two packages of either ground beef or fresh ground beef patties.President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply."H-E-B has a strong supply of meat product for our stores," said a spokesperson at the time. "Product limits are in place to protect the supply chain and ensure all customers have access to the products they need and leave some for their neighbors."